It'll be another record-breaking hot day today in Utah with temps in Salt Lake City exceeding 100 degrees.

Sunny and 104 on Tuesday; and extreme September heat on Wednesday, when the high reaches 105.

This will be hottest it has ever been in September (by 5 degrees).

The heat continues on Thursday as the high reaches 101, then cooler Friday through the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 90's.