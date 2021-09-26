Watch
The heat hanging on

Meteorologist Brek Bolton
Posted at 2:09 PM, Sep 26, 2021
High pressure remains in place keeping temperatures about 10-15 degrees above normal. Northern and Central Utah will enjoy sunny skies on Sunday with some clouds in place across the South. Southern Utah could experience some isolated showers over the next couple of days. A cool front hits the state on Tuesday bringing temperatures down and a chance for scattered rain showers. That mid week storm will quickly move on.

Salt Lake City
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.
Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 60s.
Monday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Upper 80s

St. George
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 90.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 60s
Monday: Slight chance for rain. Highs: Near 90.

