The heat hanging on

High pressure remains in place keeping temperatures about 10-15 degrees above normal. Northern and Central Utah will enjoy sunny skies on Sunday with some clouds in place across the South. Southern Utah could experience some isolated showers over the next couple of days. A cool front hits the state on Tuesday bringing temperatures down and a chance for scattered rain showers. That mid week storm will quickly move on.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 60s.

Monday: Smoky sunshine. Highs: Upper 80s