More records expected to fall this week as heat wave continues across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — High pressure will strengthen over the area and bring hot, dry weather for the rest of the week. Record to near record heat will be possible. Make sure you stay hydrated and take breaks during the middle of the day. A weather system passing by to the north will bring gusty west winds to northern and central Utah Thursday into Friday. This will lead to an increase in fire danger.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Upper 90s.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 109

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 80.