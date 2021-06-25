Thunderstorms could bring more heavy rain today; Drying out this weekend

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening across much of the state. Some of the storms across southern and eastern Utah, may bring more heavy rainfall as well as gusty winds and lightning. High pressure building over the area this weekend will bring a warmer, drier weather.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy & warmer with isolated showers & thunderstorms possible. NW winds 5-10 mph. Highs: Upper 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 90s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 101.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 103.