Today's Forecast: A brief break from storms

A BRIEF BREAK

Yesterday's storm is moving on but could produce some brief showers for the Wasatch Front. Winds increase for Monday with potential wind gusts upwards of 40-50 mph. These southern winds indicate the next front hitting the state on Tuesday with a good chance of statewide precipitation. Initially, we will see rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains on Tuesday through Wednesday. Snow levels drop to the valleys Wednesday evening through Thursday morning before the storm moves on.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Partly sunny and a slight chance for rain. Highs: Low 50s.

Sunday Night: Lake effect snow with freezing temps. Lows: Near 40.

Monday: Partly sunny and windy. Highs: Low 60s.

St. George

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 60s

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: Near 70.