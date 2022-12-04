Today's Forecast: Another Storm on the Way

ANOTHER STORM IS ON THE WAY

Our next front hits tonight through Monday morning. The storm will start off in Northern Utah and slowly move through Central Utah by Monday evening. This storm will bring a mixture of rain and snow in the valleys with very little valley accumulation. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in place for the mountains of Northern Utah through Monday evening. 5-10 inches is expected which will cause hazardous road conditions for the canyons during the Monday morning commute.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly cloudy Highs: Low 40s.

Sunday Night: Rain and snow. Lows: mid-30s.

Monday: Rain/snow mix. Highs: Low 40s.

St. George

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 50s.