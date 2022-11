Quiet weather for Sunday but a winter storm moves in on Monday. More active weather again later in the week.

Sunday: Expect a quiet day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40’s.

Monday: Snow starting mid-morning. High temperatures around 40. Expect snow totals around 1-4 inches in most Northern Utah Valley locations and 6-12 inches for the mountains.

Monday Night: Snow continues. Lows in the lower 20’s.

Tuesday: Snow in the morning tapering off in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 32.