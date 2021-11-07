Watch
Two storms on the way

Meteorologist Brek Bolton
Posted at 4:03 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 18:34:05-05

A weak cool front will move through the Wasatch Front for Sunday. This will bring some light rain showers especially north of Ogden. A better chance for some rain overnight Sunday through Monday morning. A second storm hits Tuesday afternoon which will produce more significant rain for the Wasatch Front through mid week. Condition will remain dry for central and southern Utah.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Partly cloudy, cooler, and breezy. Highs: Mid 50s.
Sunday Night: Scattered rain showers Lows: Near 40.
Monday: Partly cloudy with AM showers. Highs: Low 50s

St. George

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: Mid 70s
Sunday Night: Party cloudy Lows: Near 50.
Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs: Low 70s.

