Unhealthy air until Thursday, then a series of storms bring snow and clear out the haze

SALT LAKE CITY — High pressure remains strong enough for continued urban haze and fog as we move into the New Year.

Air quality is forecast to be orange, or unhealthy for those "most susceptible" through at least Wednesday.

The first storm to disrupt the smog will move into Utah on Thursday.

We expect another much stronger storm over the weekend and into early next week.

In the meantime, highs will be in the upper-30s to low-40s and lows in the low to mid-20s, while skies will remain mostly sunny New Year's Day through Wednesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 42.

Monday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 25.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 58.

Monday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 30.