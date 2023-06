A low pressure system tracking through the state today as a surge of moisture and cooler temps move in.

A better chance for rain and thunderstorms across central and northern Utah today with active weather in the forecast through most of the week.

Temperatures will be close to average today with below average temps through the work week.

Monday. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs: Low 80s.