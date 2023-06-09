Unsettled weather through the weekend

The unusual, unsettled June weather pattern continues until at least the middle of next week, so buckle up!

For your Friday, we start calmly with plenty of sunshine. It will feel pleasant this afternoon with temperatures hovering in the upper 70s and low 80s across the Wasatch Front.

This is what it typically feels like this time of year. As a storm to the west weakens, storms won't be as likely today.

Instead, showers and thunderstorms will be more focused on the mountains and the adjacent valleys.

We get our best shot at drying out Saturday with temperatures climbing back into the 80s.

That break from the wet weather doesn't last long! The active, wet, unsettled pattern makes a comeback Sunday.

Late-day showers and storms last into the middle of next week with cooler temperatures by Monday.