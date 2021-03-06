Warm for now

With a southerly breeze today across the state, temperatures climb even higher. A dry cool front hits Saturday afternoon bringing temperatures down slightly for Sunday. We keep the showers away until Tuesday, when a stronger cold front hits allowing temperatures to fill more winter like.
Salt Lake City
Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Upper 60s.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.
Sunday: Sunny and slightly cooler. Highs: Low 60s.
St. George
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: Mid 70s.
Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 40.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.