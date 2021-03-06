Menu

Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Warm for now

items.[0].videoTitle
Meteorologist Brek Bolton
Posted at 9:21 AM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 22:22:55-05

With a southerly breeze today across the state, temperatures climb even higher. A dry cool front hits Saturday afternoon bringing temperatures down slightly for Sunday. We keep the showers away until Tuesday, when a stronger cold front hits allowing temperatures to fill more winter like.

Salt Lake City
Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Upper 60s.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.
Sunday: Sunny and slightly cooler. Highs: Low 60s.

St. George
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: Mid 70s.
Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 40.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere