Warm for now

With a southerly breeze today across the state, temperatures climb even higher. A dry cool front hits Saturday afternoon bringing temperatures down slightly for Sunday. We keep the showers away until Tuesday, when a stronger cold front hits allowing temperatures to fill more winter like.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Upper 60s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

Sunday: Sunny and slightly cooler. Highs: Low 60s.