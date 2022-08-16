Warm in the North, stormy in the South!

We have a warm, sunny Tuesday in store for you in Northern Utah, but for some of us, it will turn stormy again this afternoon.

Showers and storms bubble back up in Southern Utah this afternoon.

Heavy rain could quickly lead to flash flooding.

Be careful in slot canyons and near burn scars.

It'll feel toastier in Northern Utah with temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 90s. That break from the wet weather lasts until the end of the week.

Late-day showers and storms continue in the South all week.

Rain showers and storms make a comeback in the North by Friday.