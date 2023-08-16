Watch Now
Warm in the north, stormy in the south with flash floods probable

It's going to be hot on Wednesday and rain will be widespread across Utah.
Posted at 8:33 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 10:39:26-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The main takeaways from the weather Wednesday morning is warm in the north, stormy in the south, much like Tuesday.

Moisture is on the move, pushing farther north.

Showers and storms developing this afternoon.

Mountain showers in the Uintas with storms in central and southern Utah.

Heavy rain possible in central and southern Utah.

Flash flooding is PROBABLE at ALL parks and recreation areas.

Each day brings a chance for daily showers and storms as moisture continues to push north, becoming active across the whole state Friday and into the weekend.

It'll be stormy this weekend with a big dip in temperatures.

