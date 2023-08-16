Warm in the north, stormy in the south with flash floods probable

SALT LAKE CITY — The main takeaways from the weather Wednesday morning is warm in the north, stormy in the south, much like Tuesday.

Moisture is on the move, pushing farther north.

Showers and storms developing this afternoon.

Mountain showers in the Uintas with storms in central and southern Utah.

Heavy rain possible in central and southern Utah.

Flash flooding is PROBABLE at ALL parks and recreation areas.

Monsoonal moisture over S UT will continue to spread northward through Friday, with a chance of tropical moisture moving into the area over the weekend. Storms that develop have a high chance of producing heavy rain capable of flash flooding. Take precautions to stay safe! #utwx pic.twitter.com/HwBQ5mfMih — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 16, 2023

Each day brings a chance for daily showers and storms as moisture continues to push north, becoming active across the whole state Friday and into the weekend.

It'll be stormy this weekend with a big dip in temperatures.