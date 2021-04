High pressure building over the interior west will keep it mild and dry for the next several days. Dry cold fronts are expected to bring slight cooling and some gusty winds on Thursday as well as late in the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 60s.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 80.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 50.