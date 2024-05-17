Watch Now
Warm temps and clear conditions to finish the week

Posted at 6:17 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 08:17:21-04

Capping off the work day week with warm temperatures and mostly clear conditions. Highs today should be near 80 degrees along the Wasatch Front.

Winds pick up just a bit as a surge of moisture will bring clouds and light rain showers across central Utah. That moisture moves north as a chance of rain increases for Sunday morning. However, most of the weekend will be dry as a better chance of rain and cooler temperatures will start for Monday and Tuesday

Salt Lake City
Friday: Mostly sunny Highs: Near 80.
Friday Night: Mostly clear: Upper 40s.
Saturday. Sunny. Upper 7 0s.

St. George
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.
Friday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Low 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 90.

