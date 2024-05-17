Warm temps and clear conditions to finish the week

Capping off the work day week with warm temperatures and mostly clear conditions. Highs today should be near 80 degrees along the Wasatch Front.
Winds pick up just a bit as a surge of moisture will bring clouds and light rain showers across central Utah. That moisture moves north as a chance of rain increases for Sunday morning. However, most of the weekend will be dry as a better chance of rain and cooler temperatures will start for Monday and Tuesday
Salt Lake City
Friday: Mostly sunny Highs: Near 80.
Friday Night: Mostly clear: Upper 40s.
Saturday. Sunny. Upper 7 0s.
St. George
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.
Friday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Low 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 90.