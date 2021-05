After yesterday's cold front, temperatures are slow to climb. Expect sunny skies for Saturday, but afternoon highs 10 degrees below normal. Clouds move in for Sunday with only a slight chance for a few mountain sprinkles.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Sunny and cool. Highs: Near 60.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

Sunday: Cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.