Warm to windy to wet

Posted at 9:23 AM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 11:23:38-04

A couple of disturbances move the region over the weekend. A weak front will kick up winds and bring some clouds to the state on Saturday. A strong cold spring storm hits Sunday night, bringing widespread precipitation across the state for Monday and Tuesday.

Salt Lake City
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Upper 60s.
Saturday Night: Cloudy. Lows: Near 50.
Sunday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs: Mid 60s.

St. George
Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Low 80s.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly Sunny and windy. Highs: Near 80.

