Warm to windy to wet

A couple of disturbances move the region over the weekend. A weak front will kick up winds and bring some clouds to the state on Saturday. A strong cold spring storm hits Sunday night, bringing widespread precipitation across the state for Monday and Tuesday.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Upper 60s.

Saturday Night: Cloudy. Lows: Near 50.

Sunday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs: Mid 60s.