High pressure will keep seasonably warm weather going. . A weak front will hit mid week. However, updated models showing that this front will have very little impact for the state with only a minor drop in temps. Looks to stay dry for the next several days.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 80.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 50s.

Monday: Mosty sunny . Highs: Near 80.

St. George

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s

Sunday Night: A few clouds. Lows: Near 60.

Monday: Sunny Highs: Mid 80s.