Warm weather with thunderstorms coming!

Smoke will be lingering throughout the day to start the work week, but air quality will be a smidgen better when compared to the weekend!

This afternoon, expect smoky skies with temperatures above average as today will be the warmest day of the week.

In southern Utah, temps will breach into the low 90s while things stay slightly cooler in the mid 80s in northern Utah.

With the warm temps, rivers will be running high and fast with the potential for flooding.

The thunderstorms are making a comeback with a chance for stormy weather across the state this afternoon.

There's a better chance for storms to develop tomorrow and Tuesday is expected to be the wettest day of the week!

Buckle up as there's a chance for showers and thunderstorms every day this week - pull out the umbrellas!