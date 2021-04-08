Warm & windy with areas of blowing dust

A dry cold front will cross the area today and bring northwest winds. The strongest winds will be across NW Utah where they might gust up to 45 mph. Areas of blowing dust are likely this afternoon and evening. Behind the front, temperatures will be cooler on Friday. It'll warm up on Saturday before another dry front cools it off again on Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & breezy with areas of blowing dust in the afternoon & evening. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 60s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & breezy. West winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Near 80.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear & breezy. NE winds 10-20 mph after midnight. Lows: Upper 40s.