Dry weekend, with another storm approaching

Dry and warmer weather is expected through the weekend, however, some clouds will move over Northern Utah at times Sunday and Monday.

A rather strong storm is expected to burst through into region on Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. It will bring high winds and rain, turning to snow in many communities across the region (except for the lower elevations around St. George), where it will be all rain. Up to one inch or more of rain is possible across Southwestern Utah's lower elevations, with one to three feet of snow above 7,500 feet.

Some accumulating snow will fall along the Wasatch Front Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. High 43.

Sunday night: Turning cloudy. Breezy. Low 35.

Monday: Cloudy and breezy. High 44.

Tuesday: Windy with increasing rain. Rain turning to snow. Low 30.

Wednesday: Morning snow showers, then partial clearing. High 32.

St. George

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 53.

Sunday night: Mostly clear. Low 27.

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 56.

Tuesday: Increasing wind and rain. High 55.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 44.