Warming up before tonight's storm!

High pressure will keep it warm and dry again today. The next storm system will impact Utah late tonight into Thursday, mainly across the southern, eastern, and central parts of the state. Accumulating snow will primarily be in the mountains south of Interstate 80. It'll warm up and dry out again by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 60.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no accumulation. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 70s.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain showers in the evening, but rain will be most likely after midnight: Lows: Near 40.