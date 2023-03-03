Watch for snow flurries and slick roads!

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter isn't going anywhere, folks! A weak storm sends a cold front into the Beehive state today. This brings very light snow to our northern valleys and mountains, so you'll notice flurries flying around.

We aren't expecting much to accumulate. Keep in mind anything that falls could make roads slick for the Friday morning commute.

Showers taper off this afternoon as temperatures climb to the mid to upper 30s across the Wasatch Front. You'll see plenty of sunshine in St. George in the mid-50s. It's about 10-15 degrees below normal across the entire state!

A series of weak storms bring more snow to the Beehive state this weekend. Saturday will start dry. Ahead of the next storm, it'll be cloudy and breezy for the first half of the day. We get our next chance for showers Saturday afternoon.

These become more likely from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Light snow will stick around for your Sunday.