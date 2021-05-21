Watch
We might finally get some rain!

Posted at 6:10 AM, May 21, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. South winds 15-25 mph might bring areas of blowing dust. Highs: Near 70.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 70.

Sunday: Rainy & cooler with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny, windy, & cooler with areas of blowing dust. SW winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Highs: Near 70.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 70s.

Sunday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 70s.

