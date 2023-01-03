Weak winter storm moving through Utah

That significant winter storm has moved on out, but another storm is up to bat today.

It's a weaker system impacting Southern Utah. This will bring light snow showers to the valleys and mountains of Southern Utah.

We'll also keep flurries going in Northern Utah at times today. The commute could be slick through the Tooele Valley and Central and Northern Wasatch Front.

It'll feel pretty chilly again in the low to mid-30s across the Wasatch Front.

High pressure builds in later today. This is going to help us dry out and warm up Wednesday. It'll be a good clean-up day with sunshine making a comeback.

That break from the wet weather is quick. Another storm drops in Thursday night into Friday morning. This will bring valley rain and mountain snow to the Beehive state