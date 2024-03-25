Wet, stormy start to the week!

Snow squalls are moving south of the Great Salt Lake over the West side of the Salt Lake Valley, but accumulations are limited to mostly the grassy surfaces.

Wet driving conditions are likely as far south as the Cedar Valley and Eagle Mountain. Later this afternoon, scattered valley rain showers and mixed rain and snow showers on the Benches, with snow likely in the mountains. Highs in the upper 40's and lows in the mid 30's.

Tuesday will be slightly colder, so snow and rain showers, off again and on again, through the day.

Some Lake Effect is possible south and southeast of the Great Salt Lake. Highs in the mid to upper 40's and lows in the low 30's.

Wednesday will be drier and warmer. Highs in the 50's.

Additional storminess is expected at times Thursday through Sunday. It will turn much warmer with gusty southerly winds. Highs get into the low 60's.