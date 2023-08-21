Wet weather across Utah Monday with heavy rain and flash flooding in places

SALT LAKE CITY — Monday is shaping up to be another active today with widely scattered thunderstorms across central, western, northern, and southern Utah.

The Wasatch Front gets hit throughout the afternoon with a possibility of thunderstorms.

Flash flooding will be a high probability across the south today.

A better chance for scattered thunderstorms for both northern and southern Utah through the rest of the week.

Tuesday: More rain and thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 80s.

Salt Lake City

Monday: Partly cloudy with PM showers and thunderstorms. Highs: Near 90.

Monday Night: Scattered rain and thunderstorms. Lows: Near 70.

Tuesday. Partly sunny with 50% of afternoon thunderstorms Highs: Mid 80s.

St. George

Monday: Scattered thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 80s.

Tuesday: More rain and thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 80s.