Wet Wednesday across much of Utah!

Monsoonal moisture will remain across the area through the weekend. This will bring an ongoing chance of mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms could bring heavy rain and lead to flash flooding. Besides getting some much needed rain, we'll get a break from the heat! Temperatures will be slightly below average for the next few days.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs: Low 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & thunderstorms. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Near 100.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 70s.