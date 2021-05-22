Winds before the storm

Breezy south winds ahead of our next storm. Red Flag Warning and Advisories in place across most of central and Southern Utah. Clouds will increase today with some rain overnight across northern Utah. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for northern and central for Sunday.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs: Near 70.

Saturday Night: Rain showers. Lows: Near 45.

Sunday: Scattered rain. Highs: Low 60s.