Winter comeback this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — Preparing for another winter storm moving in for the weekend. The biggest concern for today will be the winds across the state.

Very strong winds expected with High Wind Warnings in effect. The strongest winds will be across western through south-central Utah today.

Wind gusts could reach 60-70 mph through Friday evening. Winds will continue through Sunday morning as a cold front moves in tomorrow afternoon bringing colder temperatures and snow across the state.

Most of the snow will accumulate in the mountains with potential accumulations upwards of 1 to 2 feet.

Valley locations could see accumulations of 2-5 inches by Sunday morning.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy and windy. High: 58

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain. Low: 49

Saturday: Rain changing to snow. High: 53

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Mostly sunny and windy. High: 66

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 49

Saturday: PM rain and windy: High: 59

