Winter-like storm on its way

We got a little taste of summer yesterday, but it won't stay that way. A winter-like storm will make its way into the beehive state in the next 24 hours.

Ahead of the cold front, it's going to be mild and windy for your Wednesday. It'll turn mostly cloudy throughout the day.

A strong cold front sneaks in tonight. Along the front, rain is likely. Temperatures dramatically drop, which means a very quick changeover from rain to snow in some areas late this evening.

Accumulation is minimal, but this could make it slushy on the roads Thursday morning.

Really cold air settles in behind the front and you will feel it Thursday. Temperatures only climb to the mid to upper 40s across the Wasatch Front Thursday afternoon.

This is well below normal!

High pressure builds back, leading to a really pleasant weekend. We're back to the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine for you Saturday and Sunday!