Tornado Warning issued for southern Idaho near Utah border

MALAD, Idaho — A Tornado Warning has been issued Wednesday afternoon for parts of southern Idaho near the northern Utah border.

The warning is in effect until 3:45 p.m. and comes as a severe thunderstorm moves into the area and covers the following locations:



Southwestern Caribou County

Northeastern Oneida County

Southeastern Bannock County

Southeastern Power County

Northwestern Franklin County

Just before 3:15 p.m., the thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Holbrook Summit, or 14 miles northwest of Malad, moving east at 50 miles per hour.

Tornado Warning continues for Downey ID, Swanlake ID and Virginia ID until 3:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/6Vs1k3C5SI — NWS Pocatello (@NWSPocatello) June 11, 2025

Those in the area under warning are urged to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. Anyone outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, should move to the closest substantial shelter and protect themselves from flying debris.

