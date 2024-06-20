Tropical Storm Alberto will impact Utah with rain, flash flood threat

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday and Friday, areas of Utah will see an increased threat of flash flooding as the remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto move through.

The National Weather Service said tropical moisture will move into southeastern Utah Thursday.

Risk for flash flooding will be highest as the most widespread rain will hit Utah by Friday. Then, the storm tapers off on Saturday, NWS reported.

Overall, the weather risk for the next couple of days is moderate, meaning some areas will experience flash flooding.

"A lot of that moisture is going to come up into the Four Corners region," explained Hayden Mahan, a Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City. "There will be some isolated stuff on Thursday afternoon, closer to the four corners. But really the best chance for widespread precipitation is going to come on Friday afternoon."

On Thursday, eastern and southern Utah will likely only see thunderstorms, but there is a marginal risk for more severe weather in San Juan and portions of Grand counties.

Experts warned that the influx of rain will most likely impact slot canyons, dry washes, and areas near recent burn scars. Hikers and other recreators should consider changing their plans to avoid especially slot canyons over the next couple of days.

Arches, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef and Zion National Parks, as well as several state parks will see "probable" flash flooding through Friday.

The increased moisture comes as the first tropical storm dumps rain on Texas and Mexico. As much as 5-10 inches of moisture is expected in some areas of Texas, while 20 inches of rain may fall in Mexico.

Before the remnants hit Utah, Tropical Storm Alberto is expected to rapidly weaken over land.