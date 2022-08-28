Turning Hot and Dry

High pressure building across the state and drier air is moving in.

We're turning off the monsoon moisture and bringing the heat with only a small chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms across eastern Utah on Sunday.

For the rest of the week, sunny skies and record heat on tap with potential record breaking temperatures by Thursday.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

Monday: Sunny and hot. Highs: Upper 90s.

St. George

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 70s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.