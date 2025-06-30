UNSETTLED PATTERN RETURNS

Hot and dry conditions will dominate the region for the first half of the work-week. An area of high pressure stationed over the four corners will send temperatures about 10 degrees above normal through Wednesday. The warming trend will be noticeably stronger across Northern Utah as daytime highs will be close to 100.

Moisture coming off California’s coast will supply some light rain across the higher terrain through Wednesday. As the low matures, rain chances will increase for the valleys. On and off showers will be possible with the potential for some isolated thundershowers Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will dip slightly on Thursday as the area of low pressure tracks eastward. Daytime highs will be right around average Thursday and Friday before climbing again for the weekend.

Looking ahead to the holiday, there is a slight chance for some isolated afternoon storms as the trough still lingers over the region. While the day won’t be a complete washout, a stray pop-up shower can’t be ruled out.

