Utah buckles down for week of active, wintery weather across the state

SALT LAKE CITY — Stormy conditions continue through Utah, with rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains to kick off a week of wintery weather.

The first storm of the week will hit Monday afternoon and continue to Tuesday morning. Snow will mainly impact northern mountains, with the National Weather Service forecasting around six to twelve inches possible.

Utah's valleys will only see rain on Monday into Tuesday, but it could make for some tricky driving conditions, so be prepared for wet roads.

Ahead of the storm, areas of western Utah, including the Tooele Valley, Rush Valley and southern Cedar City will likely see strong gusts of wind up to 50 miles per hour. The wind will diminish as the storm moves into Utah in the afternoon.

NWS reports strong crosswinds are possible on portions of Interstate 80, US-6 and I-15 near Cedar City. High profile vehicles, boats and RVs should be prepared for especially tough travel conditions.

Monday's storm is only a preview of what's to come, with even stronger winter weather making its way through Utah on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The second storm of the week is predicted to be most impactful, with six to twelve inches of fresh powder forecasted to fall in the northern and central mountains. The upper Cottonwoods could get up to 18 inches of powder.

Valleys may finally see some fresh snow on Thursday and Friday, during the third storm of the week.

Overall, weather will be unsettled with snow, rain, wind and cold temperatures reminding Utahns that winter is still in full swing.