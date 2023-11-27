Utah counties meet 'code blue' criteria as temperatures plummet

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Multiple counties in Utah met "code blue" criteria early Monday morning, meaning resources were expanded to help everyone stay safe as temperatures plummeted.

The National Weather Service and Utah Department of Health and Human Services marked many counties in Utah as code blue eligible, including Box Elder, Weber, Iron and Davis counties.

Notably, Utah, Salt Lake and Washington counties were not eligible for code blue, despite temperatures being in the low 20s early Monday morning.

FOX 13 News previously reported that Utah legislators recently passed a bill requiring larger counties to keep people warm when temperatures drop below 15 degrees.

When Code Blue is implemented, a shelter has to be made available by the county for all individuals who may need it.

Utah County prepared for the possibility of the new protocol earlier in November, telling FOX 13 News multiple churches were equipped to provide shelter when needed.

In Ogden, officials said that temperatures would reach 15 degrees, including a wind chill, overnight from Sunday into Monday morning.

Due to the frigid temperatures, Ogden leaders said the city coordinated with Lantern House to expand shelter for everyone and modify or suspend some restrictions temporarily.

"During a Code Blue, Ogden Officers will watch for unsheltered individuals. When they encounter unsheltered individuals, they will remind them about safe sheltering. They will also transport them as needed and when practical and make sure they check in with Lantern House staff," a social media post reads. "We care about our community. If you or someone you know is unsheltered, seek warmth at one of the local shelters."

Code Blue protocol for many counties throughout Utah will continue through the next couple of days as cold weather settles in.