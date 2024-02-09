Utah gets another round of storms Friday into Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns across the state, from valleys to mountain areas, woke up to another round of snow Friday morning and after a particularly stormy week, you may be wondering - when will it end!?

Well, we may not see sunshine for another day or so as this latest storm is expected to stick around through Saturday.

Friday morning, commuters were treated with especially wintery conditions as snow suddenly hit valley areas.

As of 10 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol reported troopers responded to 65 crashes as snow covered roads.

Though accumulation from this last storm of the week isn't expected to drop much snow in terms of accumulation, experts say individual showers could be intense at time, which could make for short periods of tough driving conditions across the state.

The Utah Department of Transportation said roads across much of the state would be in the "yellow" or moderate caution zone due to the winter conditions. In mountain areas, drivers should use high caution and expect impaired travel.

UDOT

While valleys may not see much accumulation, the opposite can be said for mountains.

Experts forecast six inches to a foot of snow in the mountains Friday and lingering through Saturday morning before finally tapering off in the evening.

The Utah Avalanche Center warned recreators to be on high alert as conditions in mountain areas will be ripe for a slide due to the new snowfall.

"Snow levels with this last system will be low enough by early Saturday to produce snow levels for all valleys," The National Weather Service reported, "Including the lower valleys of southern Utah."

After a week of stormy weather, Utah will finally get a little break once this final storm moves on.

On Sunday and Saturday afternoon, conditions will be sunny but much colder. Next week, a ridge of high pressure will keep Utah mild and dry for most of next week.