Utah hit with hail, rain as strong storms move through state

SALT LAKE CITY — Friday afternoon, the trivial remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto moved through Utah, bringing hail, rain, and intense wind.

Live video below shows storms over Salt Lake Valley:

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for areas of eastern Utah, with experts saying scattered hail up to two inches in size, 70-mile-per-hour wind gusts and frequent lighting were possible. The watch is in place until 7 p.m Friday.

The National Weather Service also put a special weather statement in place for the Wasatch Front, urging people to seek shelter as 50 mph wind and half-inch-sized hail is expected until 2 p.m.

Utah's Weather Authority captured hail hammering their backyards in southern areas of Salt Lake County.

VIDEO: Watch as hail rains down in Draper

Utah County similarly saw large chunks of hail, with one FOX 13 News viewer sharing a photo of pieces that fell from the sky in Eagle Mountain.

Besides hail, an intense burst of rain caught some Utahns by surprise when dark skies suddenly took over. In Herriman, gutters quickly filled up as rain briefly hammered the city.

VIDEO: Watch as rain takes over Herriman neighborhood

Risk for flash flooding will be highest as the most widespread rain will hit Utah by Friday. Then, the storm tapers off on Saturday, NWS reported.

Overall, the weather risk for the next couple of days is moderate, meaning some areas will experience flash flooding.

"A lot of that moisture is going to come up into the Four Corners region," explained Hayden Mahan, a Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City. "There will be some isolated stuff on Thursday afternoon, closer to the four corners. But really the best chance for widespread precipitation is going to come on Friday afternoon."

Experts warned that the influx of rain will most likely impact slot canyons, dry washes, and areas near recent burn scars. Hikers and other recreators should consider changing their plans to avoid dangerous areas over the next couple of days.

Arches, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef and Zion National Parks, as well as several state parks will see "probable" flash flooding through Friday.

The increased moisture comes as the first tropical storm of the year dumps rain on Texas and Mexico. As much as 5-10 inches of moisture is expected in some areas of Texas, while 20 inches of rain may fall in Mexico.

Three people have reportedly died in Mexico due to the storm, with two minors dying from electric shocks and one man dying in a river.

Before the remnants hit Utah, Tropical Storm Alberto is expected to rapidly weaken over land.