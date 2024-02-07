Utah hit with snowstorm that could stick around multiple days

SALT LAKE CITY — Settle in, Utah! A wintery storm bringing snow, rain and cold temperatures is here to stay across the state and is expected to drop some impressive totals in the mountains.

The active weather picked up right around the morning commute Wednesday, which made for difficult travel conditions in higher elevation areas and mountain passes.'

As of 9:30 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol reported troopers responded to 35 crashes and counting as weather pounded down on the roads.

Ahead of the storm, winter weather advisories were put in place for mountains throughout the state, in effect until Thursday at 5 a.m. for some areas.

While the heaviest precipitation is expected in southern Utah, snow and rain was seen throughout the state and will continue through Friday.

Cold air moved into northern areas turning rain into snow even down to valley areas.

In the mountains, traction laws were put in place across the state, with officials warning that drivers should exercise extreme caution.

The Cottonwood Canyons reported snow-packed conditions in the mid and upper areas of the canyons, with slick and icy roads throughout.

#RoadUpdate 👋 #SR190 #SR210 travelers, crews are out. Current conditions:

Lower: wet

Mid/upper: snow packed



📍Snow begins in mid-canyons. Roads are slick & icy, use caution around corners and steep areas.



🚨Drive alert and to conditions. pic.twitter.com/1xOfLt9jsB — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) February 7, 2024

The Utah Avalanche Center issued warnings for all mountains in Utah, with considerable danger in northern and central mountains and high danger in southern and eastern ranges.

Through Wednesday, the storm will linger in Utah, with rain, snow and clouds sticking around.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, the snow will continue and even valleys could see minor accumulation.

Storms will finally clear out by the weekend, with only cloudy and cooler conditions on Saturday and Sunday.