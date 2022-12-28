Utah mountains see several inches of snow ahead of holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Skiers and recreators headed to the Utah mountains to celebrate the New Year were welcomed with several inches of fresh powder Wednesday, while valleys got a mix of snow and rain.

Brighton Resort received 20 inches of snow in the last 24 hours and Solitude was not far behind with 18 inches of fresh powder.

Alta and Snowbasin got a foot of new snow and Sundance got 14 inches.

Little Cottonwood Canyon was closed early Wednesday morning as crews worked to mitigate avalanche danger.

Officials estimate the canyon will reopen at around 8 a.m.

The fresh layer of snow comes as Utahns prepare for New Year's Weekend, heading to the mountains to ring in 2023.

Meanwhile, Utah valley's saw a mix of rain and snow, making for icy driving conditions.

The stormy conditions are expected to last through Wednesday, with a little break Thursday before more active weather makes its way into Utah over the weekend.