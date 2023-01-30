Utah sees some of the coldest temperatures in years across the state

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah saw some of the coldest conditions in years this morning, as Peter Sinks in Cache County recorded a temperature of negative 60 degrees.

At the Logan airport, a low temperature of negative 29 degrees was recorded.

The National Weather Service confirmed that's the coldest weather Cache Valley has seen since 2017.

At Peter Sinks, a natural limestone sinkhole located near Bear Lake, a low of negative 60.9 degrees was recorded Monday morning. The lowest temperature ever recorded in that area was in February of 1985 at negative 69.3 degrees.

Due to the frigid weather, schools in Cache County implemented a two-hour delay, while schools in the Box Elder School District chose to make Monday a virtual learning day.

At the Salt Lake City airport, a temperature of 11 degrees was recorded, although some reported feeling temperatures as low as nine degrees in the city.

Amid the frigid conditions, several power outages were reported Monday morning, impacting more than 2,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Salt Lake City.

Some stop lights were not working as a result of the outage and police reminded drivers to treat intersections as a 4-way stop if the light is not working.

RMP estimated to have all power restored by 8 a.m.

In southern Utah, photos show several inches of snow blanketing the ground in Enterprise. A slight dusting of snow was also seen in the St. George area.