Utah skies to remain hazy most of this week

Meteorologist Brek Bolton
Posted at 9:18 PM, Jan 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-16 23:18:58-05

High pressure remains as a valley inversion strengthens. No significant storms to move in over the next few days. There is a weak storm that looks to swing through Northern Utah early Friday. This will bring a slight chance for a mixture of rain and snow in the valleys and a couple of inches of snow for the mountains. This will bring temporary relief from the haze on Friday through Saturday.

Salt Lake City
Monday: Hazy sunshine. Highs: Near 40.
Monday Night: Hazy conditions. Lows: Low 20s.
Tuesday: More haze. Highs: Near 40.

St. George
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy: Low 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.

