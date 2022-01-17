Utah skies to remain hazy most of this week

High pressure remains as a valley inversion strengthens. No significant storms to move in over the next few days. There is a weak storm that looks to swing through Northern Utah early Friday. This will bring a slight chance for a mixture of rain and snow in the valleys and a couple of inches of snow for the mountains. This will bring temporary relief from the haze on Friday through Saturday.

Salt Lake City

Monday: Hazy sunshine. Highs: Near 40.

Monday Night: Hazy conditions. Lows: Low 20s.

Tuesday: More haze. Highs: Near 40.