Watch
Weather

Actions

Utah's Halloween weather forecast

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
IMG_1450.jpg
Posted at 8:03 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 10:03:26-04

We'll have quiet weather the next couple days.

High pressure building over Utah will keep it sunny and gradually warm things up with temperatures near normal heading into the weekend.

A weak weather system will brush by late Saturday into Sunday and produce a fast moving storm with very little impact.

Download the FREE FOX 13 weather app to check the radar and receive important alerts wherever you are

This might bring a SLIGHT chance of a few light showers. More than likely just a few sprinkles to Northern Valleys, with rain/snow mix to Northern mountains.

Then we dry out Monday with a slightly better chance of precipitation Tuesday as another system moves through.

November begins with slightly cooler weather.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere