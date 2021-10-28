Utah's Halloween weather forecast

We'll have quiet weather the next couple days.
High pressure building over Utah will keep it sunny and gradually warm things up with temperatures near normal heading into the weekend.
A weak weather system will brush by late Saturday into Sunday and produce a fast moving storm with very little impact.
This might bring a SLIGHT chance of a few light showers. More than likely just a few sprinkles to Northern Valleys, with rain/snow mix to Northern mountains.
Then we dry out Monday with a slightly better chance of precipitation Tuesday as another system moves through.
November begins with slightly cooler weather.