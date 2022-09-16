Utah's Weather Authority captures photos of lightning storm in Northern Utah

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

"Watching this beautiful lightning storm in south Jordan." Jason Yeaman

"Thursday night's lightning display over Salt Lake City. Photos taken from my patio. Few, if any bolts, were actual ground strikes. Most of the action we saw was in the clouds." Luz Hernandez

"This is some of the lightning over Utah county with that cell moved over" Jeremiah Heaton

"I photographed tonight's storm from Buffalo Point. I probably witnessed 10 thousand lightning strikes in the 3 hours I was there, most were cloud to cloud." Tom Reynolds

"East Layton. What a beautiful storm!" Jenna Nelson

kody holliday

Prev 1 / Ad Next