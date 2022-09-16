Utah's Weather Authority captures photos of lightning storm in Northern Utah
A lightning storm put on quite a show along the Wasatch Front Thursday night and Utah's Weather Authority shared their view of the storm with incredible photos!
"Watching this beautiful lightning storm in south Jordan."Photo by: Jason Yeaman "Thursday night's lightning display over Salt Lake City. Photos taken from my patio. Few, if any bolts, were actual ground strikes. Most of the action we saw was in the clouds."Photo by: Luz Hernandez "This is some of the lightning over Utah county with that cell moved over"Photo by: Jeremiah Heaton "I photographed tonight's storm from Buffalo Point. I probably witnessed 10 thousand lightning strikes in the 3 hours I was there, most were cloud to cloud."Photo by: Tom Reynolds "East Layton. What a beautiful storm!"Photo by: Jenna Nelson Photo by: kody holliday