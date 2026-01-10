Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Valley haze on the horizon

Saturday Morning Weekend Forecast
High pressure building over the region is trapping moisture near the surface, leading to low clouds and stagnant air across the Wasatch Front and surrounding valleys. With little wind or atmospheric mixing, inversion conditions will strengthen through the weekend.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the movement of the high pressure front, which moves in from the western US into Utah. The words Blocking Pattern sit above a blue circle with a capital H in the middle.

Valley haze will increase, along with the risk for fog and freezing fog—especially in areas with existing snow cover. We could see reduced visibility and slick travel in some areas, mainly during the morning hours.

Looking ahead, a storm system tracking along the eastern Rockies late Thursday into Friday might help bring some relief to valley Inversions. Stronger winds aloft and a northerly flow will hopefully help mix out some of the trapped air. Stay tuned.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the hour-by-hour forecast for the Wasatch Front. it starts with 9AM at 28° with partly cloudy skies, rising up to 36° by 3PM, then dropping down to 24° by 1AM Sunday morning.
Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the hour-by-hour forecast for St. George. It starts with 10 AM with sunny skies at 32°, rising to 46° by 4PM, then dropping back down to 32° by 2AM Sunday morning.

