Valley inversions in place; Air quality getting worse

Inversion.

It happens every winter, and a lot of you dread it for good reason! As cold air stays trapped in the valleys by a layer of warmer air above it, pollution builds until a change in the weather helps ventilate it out. Unfortunately, this time around that doesn't look like it's going to happen anytime soon.

A storm dropping through the plains late this week won't make a direct hit on Utah, but will bring slight cooling that might weaken the inversion. It doesn't look like it'll be strong enough to break it up.

As high pressure builds again next week, inversions will continue with decreasing air quality & visibility. Patchy overnight & morning fog will also become likely.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with valley haze. Highs: Low 40s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy & hazy. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 30s.

