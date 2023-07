High pressure will keep it hot & dry through at least early next week. Near record temperatures are expected in the south by this weekend and possibly across Northern Utah by Sunday & Monday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Mid to upper 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 105.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 70s.