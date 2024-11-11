Veterans Day: A holiday from bad weather!

One more warm day before the next storm moves in! Sunny & mild for Veterans Day, but cold & wet tomorrow with valley rain & mountain snow likely across Northern & Central Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Veterans Day: Sunny & warm. Highs: Mid 60s.



Monday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows: Upper 30s.

Tuesday: Rain & snow. Highs: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Veterans Day: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

Tuesday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

