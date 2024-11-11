Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Veterans Day: A holiday from bad weather!

Posted

One more warm day before the next storm moves in! Sunny & mild for Veterans Day, but cold & wet tomorrow with valley rain & mountain snow likely across Northern & Central Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Veterans Day: Sunny & warm. Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday Night:  Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.  Lows:  Upper 30s.
Tuesday:  Rain & snow.  Highs:  Mid 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Veterans Day:  Sunny.  Highs:  Near 70.
Monday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Lows:  Mid 40s.
Tuesday:  Becoming sunny.  Highs:  Low 60s.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere